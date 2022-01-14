CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $229,067.58 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. CROAT has a market cap of $229,067.58 and approximately $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,905,144 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

