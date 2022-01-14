Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.78

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 36607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

