Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $112.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Crown by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 341.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.