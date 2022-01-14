Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.34% of Crown worth $43,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.51. 2,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Truist upped their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

