Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

CCK stock opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

