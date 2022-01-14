CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Capitalization Achieves $700,076.11

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $700,076.11 and approximately $1,828.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 197.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00212239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.86 or 0.00461954 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

