CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 169.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 146.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CSX by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in CSX by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

