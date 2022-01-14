Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 268.90 ($3.65). Approximately 20,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 35,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £179.84 million and a PE ratio of 27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.