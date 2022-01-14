Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE CTOS opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

