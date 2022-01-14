Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

CUTR stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cutera by 135.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 48.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $281,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

