CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVRx Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. CVRx Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. “

NASDAQ CVRX traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 84,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,996. CVRx has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVRx will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,817,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $17,734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $16,800,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 277,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 492,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

