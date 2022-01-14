Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.96

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

