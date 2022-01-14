Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.96

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
