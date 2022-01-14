D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.63. 352,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,359,189. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $273.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.