D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,488 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 304.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.07. 4,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,184. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. KT Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $15.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

