D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.08.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $223.49. 38,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

