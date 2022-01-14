D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,579 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4,934.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 436,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

