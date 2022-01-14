D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Amundi bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. 17,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,893. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

