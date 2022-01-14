D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.56. 4,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $614.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

