DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CIVB opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $372.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

