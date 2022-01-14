Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
