Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Bank of America raised Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.87. 7,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Dana has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.