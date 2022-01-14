Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.83. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 7,733 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

