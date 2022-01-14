Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.98 ($69.30).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €57.50 ($65.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.38 and its 200 day moving average is €58.24. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.