Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.13 ($69.47).

Shares of BN stock opened at €57.50 ($65.34) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.38 and a 200 day moving average of €58.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

