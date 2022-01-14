Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,380,000 after acquiring an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

