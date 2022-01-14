DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post sales of $6.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.91 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 221.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $22.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Shares of DRIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

In other DarioHealth news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

