Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,391,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $613,984.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,451 shares of company stock worth $375,955,941 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Datadog stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.21. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

