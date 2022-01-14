Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

