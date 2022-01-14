Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

