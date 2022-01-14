Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($181.82) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

DHER stock opened at €83.66 ($95.07) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of €104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.25.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

