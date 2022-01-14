Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.98 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

