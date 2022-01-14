Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 210,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626,261. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -318.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

