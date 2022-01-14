Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

