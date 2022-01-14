DeltaChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00388624 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008224 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.94 or 0.01135868 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003486 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.