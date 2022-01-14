Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 4.3%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.95. 2,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 452,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.