Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given a C$2.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) received a C$2.60 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.43.

Shares of DML stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,095. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 64.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.75. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$2.64.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at C$136,107. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 825,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

