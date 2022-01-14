DePay (DEPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001741 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $1.57 million and $17,171.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.51 or 0.07660161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,799.36 or 0.99333169 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068333 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

