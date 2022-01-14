Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 81,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,351. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

