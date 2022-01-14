Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

