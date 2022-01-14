Deutsche Bank AG Buys 30,000 Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 399,992 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 371,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

OSTR opened at $9.72 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

