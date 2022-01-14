Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $414,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

PAAS opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

