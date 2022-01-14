Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.72 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Herc were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Herc by 24.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $168.53 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.