Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.76 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 55,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.