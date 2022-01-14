Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 436 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 639.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $61.04 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.