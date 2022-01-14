Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HI stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

