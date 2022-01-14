Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $140.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.61.

DFS stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 114,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

