Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,880,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.