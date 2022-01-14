DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

