Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading Up 0.9%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.57). 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.56).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.36. The firm has a market cap of £97.52 million and a PE ratio of -82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.58 and a quick ratio of 14.33.

Diaceutics Company Profile (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

