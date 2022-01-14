DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRH. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.